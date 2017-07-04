A guide to the third hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship
Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 3
Hole 3 – Par 4 – 451 yards
The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the third hole.
The third completes a trio of difficult par fours to start, with bunkers guarding either side of the fairway in range for the bigger hitters.
Anywhere on the fairway here is a good result.
The hole is a slight dogleg-right with four bunkers short of the green.
Again, the rough is penal here. Especially short-right.
The green surroundings have been re-countoured to create run-off areas, making up-and-downs more difficult.
Anyone standing on the fourth tee at level par will be happy.