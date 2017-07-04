A guide to the third hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 3

Hole 3 – Par 4 – 451 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the third hole.

The third completes a trio of difficult par fours to start, with bunkers guarding either side of the fairway in range for the bigger hitters.

Anywhere on the fairway here is a good result.

The hole is a slight dogleg-right with four bunkers short of the green.

Again, the rough is penal here. Especially short-right.

The green surroundings have been re-countoured to create run-off areas, making up-and-downs more difficult.

Anyone standing on the fourth tee at level par will be happy.