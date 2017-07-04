A guide to the sixth hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 6

Hole 6 – Par 4 – 499 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the sixth hole.

The sixth is an extremely testing par-4, measuring 499 yards from the back tees.

This sweeping dogleg-right features a diffuclt drive, with three bunkers to avoid.

The bunker on the right, on the corner of the dogleg, is around 280 yards to carry so a well struck drive over it is required.

The green sits uphill from the players, and is guarded by three bunkers short. It is a sloping green surrounded by thick rough.