Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 7

Hole 7 – Par 3 – 177 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the seventh hole.

The second par-3 on the course is the shortest but features a whopping seven bunkers.

It is a small green upon which the ball will roll off on every side. Think of it as an upturned saucer.