Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 8

Elliott Heath

A guide to the eighth hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Hole 8 – Par 4 – 458 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the eighth hole.

The par-4 eighth is a testing dogleg-left, with an array of bunkers in the landing zone off the tee.

A bunker on the apex of the dogleg is around 270 yards to carry, although anything left of it will find thick rough.

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Bunkers on the right at 246, 308 and 326 yards off the back tees will also see plenty of action.

The green is protected with two bunkers short-right and one left, with gorse to the right.