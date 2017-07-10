A guide to the eighth hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 8

Hole 8 – Par 4 – 458 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the eighth hole.

The par-4 eighth is a testing dogleg-left, with an array of bunkers in the landing zone off the tee.

A bunker on the apex of the dogleg is around 270 yards to carry, although anything left of it will find thick rough.

Bunkers on the right at 246, 308 and 326 yards off the back tees will also see plenty of action.

The green is protected with two bunkers short-right and one left, with gorse to the right.