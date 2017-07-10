A guide to the ninth hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ahead of the 146th Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 9

Hole 9 – Par 4 – 416 yards

The 146th Open Championship takes place at Royal Birkdale this month, here is a guide to the ninth hole.

Related: Royal Birkdale Golf Club Course Review

The ninth is another of Birkdale’s doglegs, this time to the left.

The hole features no bunkers on the tee shot, which is semi-blind and very difficult with thick rough waiting to catch anything strayed.

The green is raised and the two bunkers short will gather a lot of balls, especially those not quite hit hard enough that roll off the false front.

There is plenty of trouble long as well, so players will be aiming at the middle of the green here.