The winner of the 2017 Open Championship will win a tidy $1.85m (£1.4m), but how does that compare to the winner's cheque in other individual sports?

2017 Open Championship Prize Money: How Does It Compare To Other Sports?

This year’s Open Championship prize money has been announced, and for the first time ever it will be paid in US dollars.

It has been blamed on Brexit, after the value of the pound dropped when Britain voted to leave the European Union last June.

R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said this week said the prize money will now be payed in dollars because it is the “most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf.”

The winner at Birkdale will receive $1.85m (£1.4m) with the total purse at $10.25m (£7.5m). The prize for second place is $1.07m (£826,000).

Last year’s winner Henrik Stenson won £1.175m, which converted to around $1.53m, $300,000 less than this year’s first prize.

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia won $1.98m for his maiden major victory in April, whilst Brooks Koepka took home $2.16m for his US Open triumph at Erin Hills last month.

