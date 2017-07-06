The winner of the 2017 Open Championship will win a tidy $1.85m (£1.4m), but how does that compare to the winner's cheque in other individual sports?
2017 Open Championship Prize Money: How Does It Compare To Other Sports?
This year’s Open Championship prize money has been announced, and for the first time ever it will be paid in US dollars.
It has been blamed on Brexit, after the value of the pound dropped when Britain voted to leave the European Union last June.
R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said this week said the prize money will now be payed in dollars because it is the “most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf.”
The winner at Birkdale will receive $1.85m (£1.4m) with the total purse at $10.25m (£7.5m). The prize for second place is $1.07m (£826,000).
Last year’s winner Henrik Stenson won £1.175m, which converted to around $1.53m, $300,000 less than this year’s first prize.
2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia won $1.98m for his maiden major victory in April, whilst Brooks Koepka took home $2.16m for his US Open triumph at Erin Hills last month.
Continues below
Peak Open viewing figures down 75% on last year
It doesn't look great on paper but are…
Open Final Qualifying Round Up: Ian Poulter Books Birkdale Return
Ian Poulter came through qualifying at Woburn to…
Rory McIlroy Bans Himself From Social Media After Elkington Spat
Speaking on the eve of the Irish Open,…
Sky or BBC: Who covered the Open better?
This year saw a huge change in the…
How does this compare to other sports?
Whilst golf is an incredibly lucrative sport, it is slightly out-shone by the prize money on offer at Wimbledon, which is the same for both men and women.
The even-more-lucrative football cannot be measured, like F1, cricket and rugby, where players are on salaries and therefore paid in bonuses by their clubs for their successes.
Prize money for individual winner:
The Open Championship: $1.84m (£1.4m)
Wimbledon: £2.2m
Tour de France: €500,000 (£426,500)
Grand National: £561,300
Snooker World Championship: £375,000
PDC Darts World Championship: £350,000
London Marathon: $55,000 (£42,500)
2017 Open Championship prize money breakdown
The top 70 at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale will receive:
1. $1,845,000
2. $1,067,000
3. $684,000
4. $532,000
5. $428,000
6. $371,000
7. $318,000
8. $268,000
9. $235,000
10. $213,000
11. $193,000
12. $172,000
13. $161,000
14. $151,000
15. $141,000
16. $129,500
17. $123,000
18. $117,000
19. $112,000
20. $107,000
21. $102,000
22. $97,000
23. $92,000
24. $87,000
25. $84,000
26. $80,000
27. $77,000
28. $74,000
29. $71,000
30. $68,000
31. $65,500
32. $62,000
33. $60,000
34. $58,000
35. $56,000
36. $53,500
37. $51,000
38. $49,000
39. $47,000
40. $45,500
41. $43,500
42. $41,500
43. $39,500
44. $37,500
45. $35,500
46. $33,500
47. $32,000
48. $30,800
49. $29,500
50. $28,900
51. $28,200
52. $27,600
53. $27,200
54. $26,800
55. $26,400
56. $26,000
57. $25,600
58. $25,500
59. $25,400
60. $25,200
61. $25,000
62. $24,900
63. $24,800
64. $24,700
65. $24,500
66. $24,400
67. $24,200
68. $24,000
69. $23,800
70. $23,600