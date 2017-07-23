Alfie Plant completes a memorable weekend at The Open 2017 to win the Silver Medal.

Alfie Plant Wins Silver Medal At The Open 2017

Alfie Plant has won the Silver Medal at Royal Birkdale, completing his round on Sunday as the only amateur left in the field. The 25-year-old from Bexleyheath in south-east London posted a final-round 73 to finish on a 286 total.

It was an amazing week for him and ‘Team Alfie’ with his friends and family joining hundreds of other fans in cheering him home down a very loud 18th hole.

“It sent shivers down my spine walking up the last,” said Alfie of the reception. “I had my brother walking up beside me, it was a really good feeling.”

Plant won the European Amateur Championship earlier this month at Walton Heath with a birdie at the fifth extra hole to earn a place in The Open.

And although the man from Sundridge Park Golf Club in Kent found birdies a little hard to come by in his final round, playing alongside European Tour star, Brandon Stone, he took a lot of positives from his week in Southport.

“I’ve been really lucky to be paired with three great guys, three great caddies,” said Plant. “They really looked after us out there. It was a new experience to me and my brother. I couldn’t have shot the scores like I did out there without their help, definitely.”