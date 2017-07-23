China’s Haotong Li had his Open debut at Royal Birkdale, when he will become the youngest Chinese golfer to play in golf’s oldest major, where he ended with four striaght birdies to shoot 63 in the final round

Haotong Li Shines At His Debut In The Open 2017

China’s Haotong Li is shined on his debut at The Open 2017, when he will become the youngest Chinese golfer to play in golf’s oldest major and he shot an incredible 63 in the final round.

At 21, Li has become accustomed to setting the pace for his countrymen on tour. In 2016 he became the youngest winner of the China Open on the European Tour, aged 20, when an inspired final round of 64, eight under par, saw him win by three.

When Li won the Nanshan China Masters at the age of 19 in 2014, he became the youngest ever winner on the OneAsia Tour.

Now established on the European Tour, Li is the third Chinese golfer to tee up in The Open. First came Liang Wen-Chong in 2008 (at the age of 29), also at Birkdale, before Ashun Wu made his Open debut in 2013 at the age of 28.

In preparation for his Open debut, Li has tapped into the knowledge of a major champion who has played in two Birkdale Opens, England’s Justin Rose. The U.S. Open champion of 2013, Rose made his own Open debut at Birkdale in 1998, when he finished in a brilliant tie for fourth as a 17-year-old amateur.