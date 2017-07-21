Luckily nobody was injured, but all of the Swede's clothing and some valuables were stolen

Henrik Stenson’s Rental Home Burgled

Henrik Stenson’s Open week has been tarnished after his rental home near the course was burgled.

The burglars took all of his clothing as well as some “valuable personal items”.

Luckily, nobody was in the house at the time and the famous Claret Jug was already back with the R&A.

The world number 8 released this statement:

“It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open champion so I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way.”

“I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time.”

“As many of you know the Claret Jug was returned to the R&A on Monday but unfortunately, along with some valuable personal items, they have taken all of my clothing for the week.”

Stenson shot an opening one under par 69 on Thursday.

He played the front nine in two over on Friday amid brutal conditions with heavy rain and strong winds.

