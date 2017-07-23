It was one of the most incredible major Sunday's in living memory. Jordan Spieth wins Open Championship - Neil Tappin tells the story of a dramatic final day

Jordan Spieth wins The Open 2017

When Jordan Spieth capitulated on the 12th hole of the 2016 US Masters, making a seven on the iconic par 3 to virtually end his chances, we knew it was bad. A man who until this point had looked immune to the pressures of major golf, crumbled. His confidence disintegrated with one, woeful, painful swipe of a golf club. Today, at the Open Championship, we discovered just how hard coming back from this golfing tragedy would be. The demons were there for all to see but somehow Spieth fought hard to prevail in the most dramatic of ways.

For three days, the American cut a sublime path through these historic Lancashire dunes. One of England’s most revered and toughest courses was made to look simple, straightforward, lacking in teeth. Well on Sunday, Birkdale bit back.

One of the hardest opening holes on the Open rota set the tone as Spieth started with a bogey. His drive finished in a heavy lie and he, like many before, carded an opening five.

As the round progressed, the real surprise came not with his long clubs but how one of the game’s best putting strokes misfired. The tap-ins that had looked routine for three days now seemed double the length, the hole shrinking before his eyes.

By the time Spieth reached the 13th tee alarm bells were ringing. And then he hit that drive. It was way right, over the crowd and barely on the Birkdale property. It took an eager crowd a few minutes to locate it and suddenly golf’s golden boy cut a rather sorry, sad figure. Winning majors isn’t supposed to be easy but Spieth was making it look impossible.

While Spieth was having his own Van de Velde moment, Matt Kuchar was looking on, like a footballer waiting for an injured player to be carried off on a stretcher. Despite the calamitous scenes and the endless, and somewhat ridiculous, rules negotiations, the tall American remained calm, focused. Kuchar is and always has been a par machine. With madness all around, he was sanity personified.

