You may have difficulties getting to the Open on Sunday due a strike by guard members of the RMT union

Open 2017 Merseyrail Strike On Sunday

Royal Birkdale hosts the Open 2017 and getting there is incredibly easy with Hillside station just a couple of minutes walk away.

However, Sunday may be difficult for those hoping to get the train to Birkdale, with a strike planned by members of the RMT union.

It doesn’t mean that all trains are off, but there will be a limited service running on the Southport line on the 23rd July.

Trains will run between Hillside and Liverpool Central, calling at only Blundellsands and Crosby.

Here is the schedule:

Sunday 23rd July, morning:

Trains will run directly from Liverpool Central to Hillside station, with selected trains calling at Blundellsands and Crosby between 9am and 1.15pm. Trains will run directly from Southport to Hillside between 9am and 12.30pm.

Sunday 23rd July, afternoon:

Trains will run directly from Hillside to Liverpool Central, stopping at Blundellsands and Crosby, between 5.10pm and 8.55pm. Trains will run from Hillside up to Southport between 5.35pm and 8.20pm.

