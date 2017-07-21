The Open 2017 – Watch Chris Wood’s Eagle On 18

Watch Chris Wood hole his approach shot for an eagle two at the 18th hole at Royal Birkdale. It took him back to +3 and in a better place to make the cut at The Open.

Watch Chris Wood hole his approach shot on the 18th hole at Royal Birkdale.

It took the Englishman back to +3, just on the right side of the projected cut.