Expand 11 Of The Best Golf Shoes 2017

The GM Tipster got ready for the Open Championship by picking the winner and three of the top 5 in the John Deere Classic last weekend. To have a look at how he is doing so far this season check out our golf betting tips homepage.

As it is a Major the GM Tipster will be updating his tips daily during the tournament.

Open Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Rickie Fowler 5 points each way at 14/1 with Bet On Brazil – I really think it is going to be the American’s year. He loves links golf, has had four top 10s in his last 5 events – he is ready to get this Major monkey off his back and win one of the big four.

Tommy Fleetwood 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman has been in incredible form – four top 10s in his last four events including a victory in France. Knows his way around a links course and will have incredible home support as he comes from Southport.

Alex Noren 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – He still does not get the recognition his play deserves, so take advantage of this price. He is 9th in the world won the BMW PGA Championship a month ago and has four top tens this year in total, we also know he can win on links.

Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has three excellent rounds at the Scottish Open to be joint leader after 54 holes, but fell away in the final round. The weather is set to be pretty mixed with showers and strong winds, the trickier the conditions the better his chances I feel.

Lee Westwood 2 points each way at 70/1 with Bet On Brazil – Never write off Westwood when playing on a links course and especially in England. He still very much has the game to compete and at this price he has a great each way chance.

Tyrrell Hatton 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – His great start to the season has gone a little south in recent times with four missed cuts in a row. He is a player who really rises to the big occasion and had incredible form on links courses in 2016. Even with the recent bad form I still think he could contend this week.

Callum Shinkwin 1 point each way at 200/1 with Bet On Brazil – Always good to have a nibble on a long priced player who is in decent for. Shinkwin missed 8 cuts in a row halfway through this season, but in the last two weeks while playing on links courses he has finished 30th and 2nd – why not?

Please bet responsibly and the best of luck