Jordan Spieth flew back to the US with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas and celebrated in style with the Claret Jug

Spieth, Fowler And Thomas Party With The Claret Jug

Jordan Spieth has been enjoying his first couple of days as Champion Golfer of the Year.

Related: Jordan Spieth stumbles, then sparkles to victory at Royal Birkdale

The Texan turns 24 on Wednesday and what better way to celebrate than drink out of the famous Claret Jug with two of his closest pals?

Spieth bounced back after a poor front nine and controversial 13th hole to play the closing five holes in five under at Royal Birkdale and beat Matt Kuchar by three.

He has now won more majors than Tiger, Rory and Seve before the age of 24.

Related: Watch Spieth’s incredible recovery to win the Open

What’s more, he gets the chance to complete the Career Grand Slam next month at the USPGA Championship.

Here’s the Champion Golfer of the Year making his way to his plane, travelling in style!

Spieth admitted he felt he had bad luck after drinking some wine out of the Claret Jug when Zach Johnson won the Open in 2015, however his golf proved too good on Sunday as he charged home for his third major title.

He partied with close friends Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler after his win, and finally got to drink out of his own Claret Jug.

Watch this video:

Thomas and Fowler then enjoyed their moments with the Claret Jug, taking a selfie whilst Spieth was out of the room.

We didn’t see them drinking from it like Spieth did in 2015 though…

Spieth will now enjoy a week off celebrating his birthday with a fishing trip, before the WGC Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone CC and the USPGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.