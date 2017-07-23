The Open 2017 Record Crowds at Royal Birkdale

Expand The Open Courses – How They Rank

The R&A, Royal Birkdale GC and local stakeholders will also be delighted that this year’s attendance marks an increase of 17 per cent from 2008, the last time The Open was held at Birkdale.

It should be factored in that while the weather has been changeable this week at Birkdale, back in 2008 it was genuinely brutal at times and would have persuaded some spectators to watch the golf on TV.

The R&A also reports that the 2017 Open received record advance ticket sales, including over 15,000 juniors under the age of 16 who have got in free of charge.

The UK golf industry as a whole will be buoyed by the figure of 30,000 fans under the age of 25 attending this year’s event.

“One of the main reasons why The Open is so highly regarded as a world class sporting event is the hundreds of thousands of spectators who generate a very special atmosphere for the players and millions of viewers watching around the world,” says Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A.

“A record-breaking crowd has enjoyed a week of thrilling golf and we thank every single person who has visited Royal Birkdale over the last eight days for making this a very special Championship.”

Next year, on to the mighty Carnoustie.

