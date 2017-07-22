We take a look at the Open Championship weather forecast at Royal Birkdale in Southport

The Open 2017 Weather Forecast

The Open 2017 is in town this week at Royal Birkdale and, like every Open, the weather has played a big part.

It’s was a beautiful start to the week, with warm, sunny conditions firming the course up in practice.

The conditions were testing, with Birkdale baked and the rough high, the course is playing firm, fast and seriously tricky.

However, rain came on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, which has softened up the course.

There was then a deluge on Friday night, making the course extremely soft and scoreable.

How is the forecast looking for the weekend?

Weekend weather forecast below: