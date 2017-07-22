We take a look at the Open Championship weather forecast at Royal Birkdale in Southport
The Open 2017 Weather Forecast
The Open 2017 is in town this week at Royal Birkdale and, like every Open, the weather has played a big part.
It’s was a beautiful start to the week, with warm, sunny conditions firming the course up in practice.
The conditions were testing, with Birkdale baked and the rough high, the course is playing firm, fast and seriously tricky.
However, rain came on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, which has softened up the course.
There was then a deluge on Friday night, making the course extremely soft and scoreable.
How is the forecast looking for the weekend?
Weekend weather forecast below:
Saturday 22nd July
Sunny spells but with a chance of showers, especially through the afternoon and could be heavy at times. Winds much lighter than Friday, generally SE 5mph but could become more variable through the afternoon. Max temp 18C.
There is a 40% chance of rain to come after 6pm, so the leads may get a bit wet, however nothing like the downpour of Friday.
Overall, conditions are perfect at Birkdale on Saturday. Branden Grace has shown that already, by going out in 29.
Sunday 23rd July
Another day of sunny spells and a chance of showers, some of these could again be heavy. Cloud amounts increasing later in the day. Wind could get up to 20mph so conditions will be tougher than Saturday. Max temp 19C.