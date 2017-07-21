Here are the tee times for rounds one and two of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
The Open Tee Times 2017: Third Round
The Open 2017 continues on Saturday with Round 3 and a lot of the big names are still in play.
So many people were talking about Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, and they are paired together in the third round second group out at 9.30am.
Final group is not out until 3.55pm and it is in the form of Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar.
Rory McIlroy is off at 3.25pm alongside Gary Woodland.
Round three tee times, Saturday 22nd June
USA unless stated, Times BST
0920 Shaun Norris (RSA)
0930 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)
0940 Webb Simpson, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
0950 Younghan Song (Kor), Danny Willett (Eng)
1000 Scott Hend (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1010 Lee Westwood (Eng), Sean O’Hair
1020 Brandon Stone (RSA), David Drysdale (Sco)
1030 Andy Sullivan (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)
1040 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Toby Tree (Eng)
1050 Joe Dean (Eng), James Hahn
1105 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Alfie Plant (Eng) (A)
1115 Peter Uihlein, KT Kim (Kor)
1125 Branden Grace (RSA), Jason Dufner
1135 Andrew Dodt (Aus), Xander Schauffele
1145 Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Daniel Berger
1155 Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer (Ger)
1205 Bernd Wiesberger (Aus), Matthew Southgate (Eng)
1215 Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes
1225 Thongchai Jaidee (Thi), Chris Wood (Eng)
1235 Kevin Na, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1250 Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey (Eng)
1300 Adam Scott (Aus), Andrew Johnston (Eng)
1310 Yikeun Chang (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1320 Steve Stricker, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1330 Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Laurie Canter (Eng)
1340 Haotong Li (Chi), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1350 Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1400 Ross Fisher (Eng), Sung-Hoon Kang
1410 Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson
1420 Ernie Els (RSA), Chan Kim
1435 Hideki Matsuyam (Jap), Russel Henley
1445 Alex Noren (Swe), Kent Bulle
1455 Bubba Watson, Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)
1505 Charley Hoffman, Joost Luiten (Ned)
1515 Jamie Lovemark, Richard Bland (Eng)
1525 Alex Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy (Nir)
1535 Austin Connelly (Can), Richie Ramsay (Sco)
1545 Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter (Eng)
1555 Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth