The Open Tee Times 2017: Third Round

The Open 2017 continues on Saturday with Round 3 and a lot of the big names are still in play.

So many people were talking about Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, and they are paired together in the third round second group out at 9.30am.

Final group is not out until 3.55pm and it is in the form of Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar.

Rory McIlroy is off at 3.25pm alongside Gary Woodland.