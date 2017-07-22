Watch the best shots of The Open 2017 from Royal Birkdale, Southport.

Watch The Best Shots Of The Open 2017

Look back at a selection of the best shots from The Open 2017 at Royal Birkdale in Southport.

Jordan Spieth stiffs one on the 3rd to get his third round going, with the chasing pack hard on his heels.

Canadian youngster, Austin Connelly, holes out from the fairway on the second for eagle.

Rickie Fowler takes on the par-5th and gets his reward, coming within inches of an albatross.

Watch The Best Shots Of The Open 2017: Adam Scott with arguably the par save of the week at the 5th during round three.

Watch The Best Shots Of The Open 2017: Chris Wood’s memorable hole out for eagle at the last hole during Friday’s brutal weather.

Watch The Best Shots Of The Open 2017: Gary Woodland’s perfect approach finds the bottom of the cup.

Watch The Best Shots Of The Open 2017: Lee Westwood makes a spectacular eagle in his second round.

Watch The Best Shots Of The Open 2017: Tyrrell Hatton holes out from the sand for a birdie at the 2nd.

Watch The Best Shots Of The Open 2017: Charley Hoffman makes the perfect start at the 1st, holing his approach for eagle.