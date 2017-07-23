Watch Jordan Spieth's incredible finish at The Open 2017.

Watch Jordan Spieth’s Amazing Recovery To Win The Open 2017

Make no mistake, the wheels had started to come off – but what a response from Jordan Spieth, who now has three Majors to his name.

He bogeyed 13 – in itself an incredible result given the penalty drop he suffered from the tee – before catching fire and leaving Kuchar stunned.

There was a 20-minute delay after Spieth’s tee shot on the par-4th 13th sailed into heavy rough, before, under penalty, he dropped back to 260 yards.

Kuchar was well placed in the fairway and safely found the green to set up birdie, and just as it seemed me might be about to suffer a similar collapse to the one he suffered at the Masters in 2016, he turned the Championship back in his favour – and in quite some style.

After the dramas of 13, this his near-hole-in-one followed at the 14th.

Then, Spieth stuns Matt Kuchar with this eagle-three at the par-5 15th.

He follows with a birdie at the 16th, rolling this one in as Kuchar watches on.

Another birdie at 17 followed, leaving the relatively easy task of playing 18 with a two-shot lead. He tapped in for a safe par for a spectacular win.