With Spieth and Kuchar battling it out at Birkdale, what is the playoff format if it ends all square?



What Is The Playoff Format At The Open 2017?

This year’s Open at Royal Birkdale is shaping up to be a two-horse race with Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar going head-to-head for the title.

But what will the playoff format be if it does end all-square?

If they do end tied it will go into a four-hole playoff with the best aggregate score taking the title.

Related: 2017 Open Championship prize money

If it is still even after that, they’ll go into sudden death, one-hole at a time until we have a winner.

The holes played will be 1,2,17 and 18 with only the 18th being used in the sudden-death format.

Continues below