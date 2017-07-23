With Spieth and Kuchar battling it out at Birkdale, what is the playoff format if it ends all square?
What Is The Playoff Format At The Open 2017?
This year’s Open at Royal Birkdale is shaping up to be a two-horse race with Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar going head-to-head for the title.
But what will the playoff format be if it does end all-square?
If they do end tied it will go into a four-hole playoff with the best aggregate score taking the title.
Related: 2017 Open Championship prize money
If it is still even after that, they’ll go into sudden death, one-hole at a time until we have a winner.
The holes played will be 1,2,17 and 18 with only the 18th being used in the sudden-death format.
Continues below
Alfie Plant Wins Silver Medal At The Open 2017
Alfie Plant completes a memorable weekend at The…
Haotong Li Shines At His Debut In The Open 2017
Haotong Li Shoots an incredible 63 in the…
Beef Bites Back After Radio Duo ‘Clown’ Claim
Twitter went slightly crazy on Saturday night after…
The four-hole format has been the way since 1985 when the rules changed from a full 18 holes.
Before that it had been 36 holes to decide the winner up to 1964.
Related: Jordan Spieth’s incredible putting technique…Revealed!
There have been 21 Open playoffs in all with the most recent coming at St Andrews in 2015.
Zach Johnson eventually triumphed over four holes beating Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman.
There has been just one playoff to decide the Claret Jug in the nine previous Opens at Royal Birkdale.
That was in 1998 when Mark O’Meara beat Brian Watts over four holes.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.