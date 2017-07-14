Can't make it to Royal Birkdale for the 2017 Open? Here's how to watch it on Sky Sports...

When Is The Open On Sky Sports?

In 2017 Sky Sports have the broadcast rights to the Open for the second year in a row, after the BBC ended their contract a year early in late 2015.

Last year’s Open saw some innovative moves from Sky in their maiden broadcast of the world’s oldest major, like the Open Zone and the Wire Cams.

They also showed the opening tee shot, from Colin Montgomerie, live for the first time ever.

Their coverage from Royal Troon last year saw them pick up a BAFTA award for best sports production, beating the BBC’s Olympic coverage.

The first tee shot will once again be shown live this year, with coverage starting at 6.30am on Thursday.

They will be broadcasting simultaneously on Sky Sports 1 HD, Sky Sports 4 HD and Sky Sports Mix during Open week.

If you can’t make it to Royal Birkdale this year to watch in person, here’s how to watch it at home on Sky Sports…

