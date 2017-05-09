Gallery: The 10 Past FedEx Cup Winners

A gallery of the 10 Past FedEx Cup Winners

Golf’s largest prize, the $10m FedEx Cup, is a decade old – check out the previous winners.

FedEx extends sponsorship of FedEx Cup

2016 – Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy pipped Dustin Johnson to the FedEx Cup trophy in a thrilling finish at East Lake in 2016.

McIlroy had won the Deutsche Bank Championship already and needed to win the Tour Championship to edge past DJ and he did that by edging past Ryan Moore in a playoff.

2015 – Jordan Spieth



After one of the greatest years in the history of golf, Jordan Spieth claimed the FedEx Cup with a four shot win at the Tour Championship to sneak past Jason Day

Spieth won two majors and two PGA titles heading into the playoffs but was overtaken by Day after the Aussie won the Canadian Open, USPGA, The Barclays and BMW Championship. Spieth became the sixth man in a row to win both the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

2014 – Billy Horschel



Horschel won both the BMW Championship and and then the Tour Championship in successive weeks to claim the FedEx Cup and the $10m prize. He was the first man to win the trophy after starting outside the top 30 in the standings heading into the playoffs.

2013 – Henrik Stenson

The Swede became the first European winner of the FedEx Cup. He won two PGA Tour titles in 2o13 and both of them came in the playoffs, first the Deutsche Bank and then the Tour Championship.

2012 – Brandt Snedeker

Snedeker won the Farmers Insurance Open and the Tour Championship in 2012 to claim the $10m prize

2011 – Bill Haas

The 2011 FedEx Cup saw an epic finish where Bill Haas defeated Hunter Mahan in a sudden death playoff which included a ridiculous up-and-down out of the lake on the 17th. Haas only won once in 2011, but he definitely chose the right one.

2010 – Jim Furyk

Furyk won the Tour Championship, FedEx Cup and $10m after getting up-and-down from the greenside bunker at the last. That’s pressure. He won three times on the PGA Tour in 2010.

2009 – Tiger Woods

Woods won six times in 2009 and also had three second places including at the Tour Championship. Phil Mickelson won at East Lake and was runner up in the FedEx Cup.

2008 – Vijay Singh

The Fijian became the second FedEx Cup champion after winning both the WGC-Bridgestone and Deutsche Bank Championship in 2008.

2007 – Tiger Woods

Who better to win the inaugural FedEx Cup than this generation’s greatest player? Woods won seven times on the PGA Tour including the WGC-Bridgestone and the USPGA Championship, and then both the BMW and Tour Championships in the playoffs to seal the trophy and $10m.