US Masters

US Masters 2018

US Masters
Dates: April 5-8 2018
Course: Augusta National
TV Coverage: Sky Sports (Live all rounds), BBC (Live Weekend Coverage only)

The 2018 US Masters will take place as ever at Augusta National over April 5-8.

Last year the event was won in incredible style – by Sergio Garcia who claimed his his first Major victory after beating Justin Rose in a play-off.

This year the eyes of the patrons will be on the new world number one Dustin Johnson, as well as the other big names, John Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama. While the question on many people’s lips is whether Rory McIlroy can complete his career Major Grand Slam.

Leading the British challenge and hoping to emulate Willett from 2016 is Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood.

And we cannot forget Tiger Woods, who has been in sensational form since coming back into playing form.

When the tournament starts make sure to keep up to date with who is leading with our US Masters Leaderboard.

Golf Monthly will at Augusta bringing you all the Latest Masters News, our opinion in our Augusta Blog.

Masters History and Records

Want to pick the Masters winner? Check out Golf Betting Tips homepage to find out who the Golf Monthly Tipster fancies and if he can pick yet another winner – or check out the direct US Masters Golf Betting Tips page that will be updated.

Sergio Garcia won $1.9million last year, check out the US Masters Prize Money for 2018.

Top Moments from US Masters 2017

SERGIO GARCIA  WINS THE 2017 US MASTERS 

Sergio Garcia wins first Major

DUSTIN JOHNSON INJURED ON EVE OF MASTERS 
DJ doubt for Masters after 'serious fall'

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE WITH OUR MASTERS QUIZ 

Jack Nicklaus

HAZEL IRVINE PRESENTS FINAL MASTERS FOR BBC 

Hazel Irvine

Bernhard Langer’s Augusta National Course Guide Bernard Langer

Bernhard Langer knows the golf course at Augusta National better than most. The Masters champion of 1985 and 1993, Germany’s Langer made his Augusta debut in 1982 and he will be making his 34th Masters appearance this year. Among European golfers, only Sandy Lyle has appeared in more Masters tournaments (35 up to 2016) although Langer, 59, has made more cuts and played more Masters rounds. Here is Langer’s hole-by-hole guide to playing Augusta National

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18

Also don’t forget to check out our social media channels for all the latest updates from within the gates of Augusta – Golf Monthly On Facebook and Golf Monthly On Twitter

US Masters Prize Money

  • March 16, 2018 3:31 pm

The first Major of the year at Augusta National Golf Club has a purse of $11 million

Why Casual Golf Fans Love The Masters

  • March 13, 2018 1:50 pm

The Masters, and Augusta National, captivates golfers from across the globe more so than any other tournament, but it also captivates those who wouldn't class themselves as golf fans. Here's…

masters controversies

  • March 9, 2018 2:40 pm

Thankfully Masters controversies have been relatively few and far between, but here are 7 incidents that made the news to varying degrees

How Jordan Spieth conquered his Masters demons

  • March 9, 2018 1:30 pm

We look at how Jordan Spieth conquered his Augusta demons by returning to the scene of the drama at the end of 2016. But what happened when the American took…