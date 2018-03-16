US Masters 2018

Check out who we think we be wearing the Green Jacket at Augusta in 2018
US Masters
How Can I Play Augusta National?
This is one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world
US Masters TV Coverage 2018
Sky have the full rights, but you can still watch live at the weekend on the BBC
US Masters Leaderboard 2018
Who is leading at Augusta?
US Masters Prize Money 2018
The first Major of the year at Augusta National Golf Club has a purse of $11 million
The History Of The Masters Green Jacket
The Masters Green Jacket is presented to the winner, but when did this begin and why?
What Is The Butler Cabin At Augusta National?
The Butler Cabin is probably one of the most important properties at Augusta National, but what exactly is it?
Is The US Masters Overrated?
When you strip back the romance, is the US Masters overrated?
Why Casual Golf Fans Love The Masters
The Masters, and Augusta National, captivates golfers from across the globe more so than any other tournament, but it also captivates those who wouldn't class themselves as golf fans. Here's…
What Is The Crow’s Nest At Augusta National?
The Crow's Nest is located on the second floor of the clubhouse at Augusta National, but what exactly is it?
Never Write Tiger Woods Off At Augusta National
Injuries have plagued Tiger Woods in recent years, but it would be unwise to rule him out at Augusta National.
Amen Corner: Augusta National’s Fearsome Trio
Three holes at Augusta get more column inches than any other thanks to a name with which they were first christened in the late 1950s: Amen Corner
1982: Bernhard Langer’s Masters Debut
Bernhard Langer recalls his nerve-wracking Masters debut in 1982
Our Top 7 Masters Controversies
Thankfully Masters controversies have been relatively few and far between, but here are 7 incidents that made the news to varying degrees
The Greatest Masters Moments Of The Last 30 years
The Masters rarely serves up anything less than drama and magic as our greatest moments round-up proves
Why Are The Augusta National Bunkers White?
Why are the bunkers at Augusta National white, and where does the sand come from?
How Fast Are The Greens At The Masters?
The greens at The Masters are among the fastest on the planet, but how fast do they run?
How Jordan Spieth Conquered His Augusta Demons
We look at how Jordan Spieth conquered his Augusta demons by returning to the scene of the drama at the end of 2016. But what happened when the American took…
Top 5 Masters Water Disasters
The water on Augusta’s back nine had claimed many victims before Jordan Spieth
The 12 Greatest Masters Shots
A run through of some of the most memorable shots in Masters history.