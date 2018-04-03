10 Masters Facts You May Not Know

With the 2018 Masters almost upon us, we compile a list of 10 fun, interesting and obscure Masters facts you need to know about the season's first major

1. “Amen Corner”

Sports Illustrated writer, Herbert Warren Wind, named the second half of hole No. 11, hole No. 12 and the first half of hole No. 13 Amen Corner in 1958.

Wind gave “Amen Corner” to holes 11, 12 and 13 because of the brilliant way 1958 Masters champion winner Arnold Palmer played those holes on the final day of the tournament. The inspiration behind the name alluded from an old jazz recording called “Shouting at Amen Corner.”

“Amen Corner” was christened following the 1958 Masters by writer Herbert Warren Wind following Arnold Palmer’s first major victory

2. Where does the green jacket come from?

Members would first start to sport green jackets in 1937. Master Patrons could easily recognise members and they would go to them for information. Interestingly, the jackets were purchased from New York’s Brooks Uniform Co.

However it was not until 1949 that the first Green Jacket was awarded to a Masters champion. Sam Snead was the recipient.

Adam Scott presents Bubba Watson with the Masters Green Jacket after the 2014 Masters Tournament

3. How many Masters wire-to-wire winners?

Interestingly, there have only been five players to win the Masters this way. They are: Craig Wood, (1941) Arnold Palmer, (1960) Jack Nicklaus, (1972) Raymond Floyd, (1976) and Jordan Spieth, (2015).

Spieth became just the fifth player in Masters history to achieve a wire-to-wire win

4. Who are the oldest and youngest Masters champions?

In 1986, Jack Nicklaus became the oldest player to win a Masters Tournament, at 46 years old; and in 1997, Tiger Woods was the youngest player to win a Masters Tournament, at 21-years old. Jordan Spieth is the second youngest after his 2015 victory.

Oldest and youngest Masters champions, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods

5. During the first years of its commencement, what was the name of the Masters?

Between 1934 and 1938, the Masters was actually called the “Augusta National Invitational”.

6. Who founded the Masters tournament?

Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts organised the first event at Augusta National in 1934.

23rd May 1921: American golfer Bobby Jones (1902 – 1971) winner of the golf grand slam in 1930 and founder of the Masters golf tournament.

7. Who was the first Masters winner? Horton Smith.

Horton Smith won the first tournament in 1934

8. Each of the hole’s are named after a plant or shrub, whilst the large oak tree in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National is 150 years old and was planted in the 1850s.

A view of the large oak tree outside the back of the clubhouse at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta

9. President Dwight David “Ike” Eisenhower, is the only U.S. President to have been a club member. “Ike’s” pond –  located on the par 3 course –  was named after, at the time, General Eisenhower, when he suggested the idea of building a dam to create a fish pond within the grounds.

American President Dwight D Eisenhower drives down the fairway at Culzean Castle, Ayrshire.

10. Ron Townsend was the first African-American member in 1990.

ANGC member Ron Townsend speaks to the media during a practice round prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament

