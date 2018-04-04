To win The Masters a player must display total control of their game and the ability to execute an array of testing shots. Here we look at 10 of the toughest shots at Augusta.

10 Of The Toughest Shots At Augusta

Augusta National is known for asking exacting questions of the players.

It’s a layout that demands precision and commitment and, through the course of the tournament, each competitor will frequently find himself in a situation where only a perfect stroke will do.

Here we take a look at 10 of the toughest shots at Augusta.

4th tee shot

This is an extremely difficult par-3 stretching to 240 yards. The players will be firing a long-iron, hybrid or even a wood downhill to a daunting target. Bunkers wait front left and right and trees surround the surface. When the pin is in the front portion of green, there’s almost nothing to aim at: The pressure is firmly on here as only a perfectly struck long shot will do.

11th second shot

The 11th ranked as the hardest hole on the course last year once again, playing an average 4.48 with just 10 birdies on the hole all week. Although it’s also a tough drive, this was largely because of the difficulty of the second shot. With the hole measuring 505 yards, all but the very longest hitters will be coming in from 200 yards or more with their approach. It’s downhill to a green that’s protected short and left by water. Anything turning towards the hazard will kick, or feed, in that direction and will inevitably end up wet. The bail-out is to the right, but players know that this will leave a hugely difficult chip, back across a green sloping away to the water.

12th tee shot

This one shouldn’t be too difficult for the top pros. Just 155 yards, it’s just an eight or nine iron. But, it’s one of the most feared shots on the course. A key reason for this is the swirling wind in this section of “Amen Corner.” It could be blowing one direction on the 11th green and a completely different one on the 12th. This leads to indecision and there’s a significant hazard to punish any indecision here – Rae’s Creek. Anything coming up short will end up wet (unless your name is Fred Couples,) but going long isn’t clever either with azaleas and tough bunkering waiting through the putting surface. The challenge is to get the distance absolutely spot on.

13th tee shot

The 13th is an eminently reachable par-5 but it requires a perfectly shaped tee shot to do so. The hole turns from right to left and the ball must follow this curve exactly on the drive. If the tee shot is too straight, it will end up running through the fairway and into the pine straw under the trees. A ball turning too aggressively could end up in Rae’s Creek or in the dense foliage to the left of the hazard. This shot requires a player to fully trust their ability to shape the ball.

15th second shot

The second of two reachable par-5s on the back nine, this one invites the player to have a crack at reaching in one better than regulation. But to make it, and hold the putting surface, requires a shot of the highest quality. An approach slightly mishit, or under-clubbed, will find the water. There’s also water through the green if a player is overly bold.

If a player is chasing, they’ll be inclined to go for it, but it’s hugely intimidating as they know the shot must be flighted perfectly to find the green.

