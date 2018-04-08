10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrick Reed

In this article we reveal 10 things you didn’t know about 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed was born on August 5th in 1990 in San Antonio, Texas. That’s just a freebie though, as below we look at 10 things you didn’t know about the swashbuckling American.

1) His Nickname

The 27-year-old is known affectionately as Captain America. He collected this nickname due to his patriotic performances during his two Ryder Cup appearances in 2014 and 2016. He has an impressive 6-2-1 record, including going unbeaten in his two singles matches in 2014 and 2016. Since he famously beat Rory McIlory 1up at Hazeltine in 2016, Reed has been spotted wearing his Ryder Cup team kit on the PGA Tour and carrying his Ryder Cup umbrella at the 2018 US Masters, only fanning the flames that he is the American’s version of Seve Ballesteros or Ian Poulter.

2) He’s Won The Open

While at high school, Reed won the 2006 Junior Open Championship and also qualified for the 2007 US Amateur. He also led his team to state championships in 2006 and 2007, and also won the state medalist honors in 2007. He also earned All-America honors in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

3) His Favourite Things

According to a college interview, Reed prefers to spend his free time fishing, going to movies, golfing and hanging out with friends. His favourite food is chicken and he considers Tiger Woods his favourite athlete. His favourite film is martial arts classic Never Back Down and Tin Cup, while ESPN’s Sports Center is his favorite TV show. He also singled out the Dominican Republic as his favourite holiday spot, while his dream foursome includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Tom Watson.

4) He Was Expelled From College

Reed started his college golf career in 2008 at the University of Georgia, but had issues that resulted in his expulsion, leading to him enrolling at Augusta State University, where he majored in business. Some claim the expulsion came due to Reed cheating and stealing from teammates, but these are both allegations the American strongly refutes. Instead he alludes to under-age alcohol related offenses being the root of his college downfall.

5) When He’s Hot, He’s Hot!

At the 2014 Humana Challenge, Patrick Reed set the PGA Tour record for the most strokes under par after 54 holes. His rounds of 63, 63 and 63 were 27-under-par. The previous record was 25-under-par, set by Gay Brewer at the 1967 Pensacola Open and tied by Ernie Els at the 2003 Mercedes Championships, Pat Perez at the 2009 Bob Hope Classic and Steve Stricker at the 2010 John Deere Classic. All four other players won those tournaments, as did Reed. It was also the first time in PGA Tour history that a player opened a tournament with three rounds of 63 or better.

6) He’s In Good Company

In 2014 Patrick Reed became only the fifth golfer to earn three PGA Tour wins before his 24th birthday since 1990, joining Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Sergio García, with Jordan Spieth subsequently becoming a sixth member. A year later he became just the fourth player in the last two decades to win four times on the PGA Tour before his 25th birthday, the other three were Woods, McIlroy, and Garcia.

7) His Wife Was His Caddie

Patrick Reed’s wife Justine served as her husband’s caddie for his first two years on Tour, reluctantly giving up the bag only after she became pregnant. Her younger brother, Kessler Karain, is now on the bag, but she still plots strategy with Patrick hole-by-hole, debriefs him about errant shots and rarely misses a practice session.

8) He Had To Save Her Life

After a practice round in Florida, Justine was taking a bath in their hotel room while Patrick was on the bed watching TV. However, after hearing a lot of splashing, he went to check on her to find his wife submerged and shaking. After frantically performing the Heimlich maneuver she coughed up water and finally started breathing again. Her Doctors said if he was 15 seconds later to discovering the seizure that had caused the incident, she would’ve died.

9) He Ejected His Parents From The US Open

After his parents attempted to attend the 2014 US Open, Golf.com reported they were escorted off the course at the request of Patrick Reed and his wife Justine. According to Alan Shipnuck’s piece, his family were not invited to his wedding in 2012, which the mother believes is because they had suggested that Patrick was too young to get married. They’ve had no contact with their son since he got married, so with some trepidation, they went to Pinehurst for the US Open and followed him throughout the second round, but walking up the 18th hole they were surrounded by police officers and escorted off the grounds and had their tournament badges confiscated.

10) He Has A Potty Mouth

In 2014 Patrick Reed had to apologise at the HSBC Champions in China, when a outburst at himself was captured on live television during the opening round of a World Golf Championship. After missing a five-footer and racking up a three-putt, greenside microphones caught him using the F-word twice before a gay slur left him with a lot to explain.