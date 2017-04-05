No nation, other than the US, has ever had more than 11 players represented at The Masters. Here are the 11 English golfers hoping to capture the Green Jacket
The 11 English Hopefuls At Augusta
England is represented by no fewer than 11 men this week at Augusta for the US Masters, a record for a single nation other than the USA.
In fact we could have 12, but three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo, now the lead analyst for CBS and the Golf Channel, has opted to keep his clubs in the bag.
In 2016, Danny Willett won the Green Jacket to become just the second Englishman to win the Masters after Nick Faldo’s triumphs in 1989, 1990 and 1996.
Here are England’s hopefuls at Augusta, in order of their Official World Golf Ranking…
Justin Rose
OWGR: 14th
Best Masters finish: T2, 2015
The 2013 US Open winner and Olympic Gold Medallist hasn’t finished outside of the top 25 at Augusta since 2011, and of course was runner-up to a dominant Jordan Spieth in 2015. Rose is coming into this week in good form, having had three top fours on the PGA Tour in 2017.
Paul Casey
OWGR: 15th
Best Masters finish: T4, 2016
Casey had a great tournament last year, finishing in a tie for fourth, four back of Danny Willett. His form isn’t tremendous but he hasn’t missed a cut since mid-January.
Tyrrell Hatton
OWGR: 16th
Best Masters finish: Rookie
Hatton is probably in the best form of the Englishman, having not missed a cut since September. He won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, finished second at the DP World Tour Championship, played in the final group of the Honda Classic, and has adjusted well to life on the PGA Tour.
2017 BBC Masters Golf TV Coverage Announced
OWGR: 17th
Best Masters finish: 1st, 2016
OWGR: 31st
Best Masters finish: T7, 2016
OWGR: 32nd
Best Masters finish: Rookie
OWGR: 45th
Best Masters finish: T15, 2011
OWGR: 54th
Best Masters finish: 2nd, 2010
OWGR: 58th
Best Masters finish: Cut, 2016
OWGR: 60th
Best Masters finish: T42nd, 2016
OWGR: Am
Best Masters finish: Rookie
Danny Willett
The 2016 Masters champion has had a poor year by his standards and being defending champion this week will have to juggle his practice along with other commitments such as the champion’s dinner. He did lead the Maybank Championship after 54 holes recently but fell away in the final round to finish fifth.
Matt Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick had a great week at Augusta in 2016 and will be looking to continue that form this time out. He won the DP World Tour Championship in November to become the youngest Englishman to win three European Tour events.
Tommy Fleetwood
The Abu Dhabi champion finished second in the WGC-Mexico Championship and has asserted as one of world golf’s best ball strikers. Can he get the putter rolling this week?
Ross Fisher
Fisher got into The Masters by sneaking into the world’s top 50 after a T5 at the WGC-Mexico Championship and a T3 at the WGC-Dell Match Play.
Lee Westwood
Westy will always be spoken about in the lead-up to The Masters, with a host of top finishes. He was second to Phil Mickelson in 2010, T3rd in 2012, T8th in 2013, 7th in 2014 and second last year.
Andy Sullivan
Sully, part of the 2016 Ryder Cup team, will play his second Masters this year. He comes into this week off of a top 15 finish at the Shell Houston Open.
Chris Wood
The Bristolian and Golf Monthly playing editor won last year’s BMW PGA Championship for his biggest career victory. He was a member of the Ryder Cup team at Hazeltine and comes into Augusta in a decent but not spectacular run of form.
Scott Gregory
The 2016 Amateur champion will love to make the cut this week and challenge Curtis Luck who is favourite to be the low amateur.