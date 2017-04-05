No nation, other than the US, has ever had more than 11 players represented at The Masters. Here are the 11 English golfers hoping to capture the Green Jacket

The 11 English Hopefuls At Augusta

England is represented by no fewer than 11 men this week at Augusta for the US Masters, a record for a single nation other than the USA.

In fact we could have 12, but three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo, now the lead analyst for CBS and the Golf Channel, has opted to keep his clubs in the bag.

In 2016, Danny Willett won the Green Jacket to become just the second Englishman to win the Masters after Nick Faldo’s triumphs in 1989, 1990 and 1996.

Here are England’s hopefuls at Augusta, in order of their Official World Golf Ranking…

Justin Rose

OWGR: 14th

Best Masters finish: T2, 2015

The 2013 US Open winner and Olympic Gold Medallist hasn’t finished outside of the top 25 at Augusta since 2011, and of course was runner-up to a dominant Jordan Spieth in 2015. Rose is coming into this week in good form, having had three top fours on the PGA Tour in 2017.

Paul Casey

OWGR: 15th

Best Masters finish: T4, 2016

Casey had a great tournament last year, finishing in a tie for fourth, four back of Danny Willett. His form isn’t tremendous but he hasn’t missed a cut since mid-January.

Tyrrell Hatton

OWGR: 16th

Best Masters finish: Rookie

Hatton is probably in the best form of the Englishman, having not missed a cut since September. He won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, finished second at the DP World Tour Championship, played in the final group of the Honda Classic, and has adjusted well to life on the PGA Tour.

