With the bookies always offering very short odds on the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, and a resurgent Tiger Woods back in the mix, there’s plenty of value to be had

5 Masters Outsiders 2018

With the bookies always offering very short odds on the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, and a resurgent Tiger Woods back in the mix, there’s plenty of value to be had as you move down the list of competitors.

Related: US Masters betting tips 2018

Below are some outsiders who I think have the potential to challenge at Augusta National this year. For the purpose of this piece, I’ve taken Masters outsiders to mean anyone 50/1 or longer.

Make sure you also check out our Masters Golf Betting Tips – written by the in-form GM Tipster – the US Masters Favourites and our piece on How To Spot A Masters Winner.

Tyrrell Hattton – 60/1

It seems odd to be writing about Tyrrell Hatton as an outsider give the fact he’s 16th on the Official World Golf Ranking, but you can get him at 60/1 if you look in the right place. Why? Well, he’s only played two competitive rounds at Augusta National. He missed the cut on debut last year, but that’s not at all surprising. Still, I’m sure he learned so much about the course and what strategy he needs to employ. Not only is Hatton a tremendous driver of the golf ball, he’s also a proficient chipper and one of the best putters on the PGA Tour statistically. That’s a dangerous combination at Augusta. He’s also in good form, having finished third in the recent WGC-Mexico Championship.

Zach Johnson – 125/1

I quite like the look of Zach Johnson at such long odds. I realise he’s 125/1 for a reason, but he’s obviously a past champion (2007) and he is capable of contending if the conditions play into his hands. He’s one of the best wedge players in the game – I’m sure you’ve all heard that he didn’t hit a single par 5 in two in 2007, but he made 11 birdies on the long holes – and his putting stroke is the envy of most of his peers. Johnson’s recent form also offers cause for encouragement. He struggled for much of last season, but he’s recorded five top-26 finishes in his last six starts and hasn’t missed a cut since August.

Continues below