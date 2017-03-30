With the bookies always offering very short odds on the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, we look at the guys who have longer odds but are still playing well

US MASTERS OUTSIDER FOR 2017

The US Masters is just around the corner and there are plenty of people looking at the players’ form and trying to work out who could win this year.

The GM Tipster has published his Masters Golf Betting Tips – and we have also look at the US Masters Favourites… but who are the guys with the long odds that could potentially conquer Augusta? (Last year we tipped winner Danny Willett on this page!)

US Masters Outsiders

Byeong Hun An (100/1)

The young Korean will be teeing it up at his third Masters this year. He has only won once on the European Tour, but that was of course at the Tour’s flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He should enjoy Masters as missing fairways is not always a problem, and his exceptional iron play and putting mean he could put together a decent 72 hole tournament.

Francesco Molinari (150/1)

The Italian has missed the last couple of Masters, but has had a best finish of 19th here, has been playing really solid on the PGA Tour with three top 10s including a 7th at the Arnold Palmer a couple of weeks back.

Pat Perez (150/1)

The American is 6th on the FedEx Cup Ranking at the moment and having one of his best seasons to date. Has played a couple of times in the Masters, but this will be his first appearance since 2009. Four top 10s this year including a victory means he is a person to definitely consider.

Jeunghun Wang (250/1)

The 21-year-old Korean is making his Masters debut this season, but he is a tremendous player with three European Titles already to his name. Won the Qatar Masters this year, is 47th in the world and will have a great time at Augusta, which could lead to a very positive result.

Angel Cabrera (250/1)

Now if there is one person who loves Augusta is the Argentinean. He won it in 2009 and missed out in a play-off to Adam Scott in 2013. Never appears to have any form going into the event and then rips the course apart.