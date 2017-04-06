With the bookies always offering very short odds on the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, and a resurgent Tiger Woods back in the mix, there’s plenty of value to be had

US MASTERS OUTSIDER FOR 2018

The 2018 US Masters is not far away and, as usual, you could make an argument for about half the players in the field.

With the bookies always offering very short odds on the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, and a resurgent Tiger Woods back in the mix, there’s plenty of value to be had as you move down the list of competitors.

Below are some outsiders who I think have the potential to challenge at Augusta National this year. For the purpose of this piece, I’ve taken Masters outsiders to mean anyone 50/1 or longer.

Masters outsiders…

Zach Johnson – 125/1

I quite like the look of Zach Johnson at such long odds. I realise he’s 125/1 for a reason, but he’s obviously a past champion (2007) and he is capable of contending if the conditions play into his hands. He’s one of the best wedge players in the game – I’m sure you’ve all heard that he didn’t hit a single par 5 in two in 2007, but he made 11 birdies on the long holes – and his putting stroke is the envy of most of his peers. Johnson’s recent form also offers cause for encouragement. He struggled for much of last season, but he’s recorded five top-26 finishes in his last six starts and hasn’t missed a cut since August.

Tyrrell Hattton – 60/1

It seems odd to be writing about Tyrrell Hatton as an outsider give the fact he’s 16th on the Official World Golf Ranking, but you can get him at 60/1 if you look in the right place. Why? Well, he’s only played two competitive rounds at Augusta National. He missed the cut on debut last year, but that’s not at all surprising. Still, I’m sure he learned so much about the course and what strategy he needs to employ. Not only is Hatton a tremendous driver of the golf ball, he’s also a proficient chipper and one of the best putters on the PGA Tour statistically. That’s a dangerous combination at Augusta. He’s also in good form, having finished third in the recent WGC-Mexico Championship.

Russell Henley – 150/1

I always talk myself into an each-way bet on Russell Henley ahead of The Masters. Henley is one of the best putters in the world game and also a man capable of reeling off numerous birdies when he finds his groove. Henley was born in Georgia and attended the University of Georgia, where he played numerous rounds at Augusta National. His record in the year’s first Major is also solid – he’s made three of four cuts and improved every year since 2013. In 2017, he closed with a three-under-par 69 to finish in a tie for 11th.

Kevin Chappell – 200/1

Kevin Chappel’s Masters odds range from 100/1-200/1, which strikes me as generous. Chappell is one of the best drivers in the game and his tee-to-green stats on the PGA Tour are very impressive. I know he’s only won once, but in my mind he’s a better player than that. If he has a good putting week – granted, that’s a fairly big if – there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be in contention. He came 7th last year at Augusta and has three top-20 finishes in his last four starts, including a tie for 7th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Dylan Frittelli – 175/1

I know, this is a fairly left-field shout – rookies don’t win at Augusta (only three times and not since 1979) and he has limited experience playing in America. But, he played his college golf at the University of Texas and I think he’s got a massive future ahead of him. He won twice on the European Tour last season and it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through in America. Will he win The Masters? Probably not. Does he have enough ability to? Yes.