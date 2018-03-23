US Masters Amateurs have featured on the leaderboard in the past but how do the class of 2018 stack up? We take a look at the 2018 US Masters amateurs to see who is most likely to feature. By Lewis Blain

The 6 US Masters Amateurs In The Field 2018

The 2018 US Masters is set to feature six amateurs in the field.

No amateurs have ever won The Masters but they have come close – Frank Stranahan in 1947, Ken Venturi in 1956 and Charlie Coe in 1961 all finished as runner up.

This year’s group of non-professionals are more professional than ever, qualifying through impressive performances on the world amateur circuit.

The Six 2018 US Masters Amateurs In The Field:

Joaquin Niemann



WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking): 1st

How he qualified: Winning the Latin America Amateur Championship.

The Chilean will have to put his eagerly anticipated professional career on hold for just a few more months after he qualified for The Masters.

His qualification was earned after he shot an eight-under-par closing 63 to win the Latin America Amateur by five shots, despite opening the week with a three-over-par 74 at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.

The World Amateur Number One will have some familiarity with Augusta National after attending the tournament last year with fellow Chilean amateur and close friend Toto Gana – who failed to make the cut at 17-over-par.

Niemann’s first and only PGA Tour tournament saw him finish in a tie for 29th at the Greenbrier Classic back in July 2017, while he missed the cut at the US Open a month earlier.

Doug Ghim



WAGR: 4th

How he qualified: Runner-up at the 2017 US Amateur Championship

The Illinois-born amateur is a senior at the University of Texas.

His impressive 2017 campaign saw him selected for the US Palmer Cup and Walker Cup team where he went 8-0-0 across both competitions.

He was also named the 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year.

Doc Redman



WAGR: 34th

How he qualified: Winner of the 2017 US Amateur Championship

Clemson’s Doc Redman defeated Ghim after an astonishing comeback to win the 2017 US Amateur title.

The 20-year-old was 2-down with two holes to play but forced the match into a playoff hole.

Ghim conceded the hole to Redman for a somewhat anti-climatic finish.

The North Carolina native is Clemson’s first Walker Cup selection since Kyle Stanley in 2007.

WATCH: The epic duel between Ghim and Redman:

Harry Ellis



WAGR: 37th

How he qualified: Winner of the 2017 British Amateur Championship

The 22-year-old had to overcome a mid-round blunder to book his place at Augusta National.

Ellis was 1-up after 21 holes in a 36-hole shootout at Royal St George’s Golf Club but then lost the four subsequent holes making him four down with only five holes remaining. His opponent, Australian Dylan Perry, closed his round with three bogeys before gifting Ellis the title on the second playoff hole.

In 2012, the Southampton youngster became the youngest winner of the English Amateur at the age of just 16, ending Sir Nick Faldo’s record while joining the likes of Paul Casey, 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett and Tommy Fleetwood as winners of the competition.

The Florida State University student earned qualification to The 146th Open Championship last year where he missed the cut at 12-over-par.

His win in Sandwich, Kent also guaranteed a spot at the 2018 US Open at Sinnecock Hills in June.

