The US Masters attracts plenty of attention from punters eager to make a few quid. But before you open your wallet, here are 7 US Masters Betting Traps...

1 Avoid The Rookies

Augusta is one of the best strategic tests in world golf. Understanding how to get your ball close to the flag often requires a precise knowledge of the slopes and the grain. Throw in the aura and history of the US Masters and you’ve got a rookie-free recipe on your hands. Only once has a first time invitee won at Augusta – that was Fuzzy Zeoller in 1979. There’s a reason for that!

Think twice about: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Thomas Pieters

2 Famous Faders (unless they’re left-handed)

Augusta is a right-to-left golf course. Hit the ball with a draw and you have a chance, favour a fade and the whole place feels even tighter than usual. It is possible for a fader to win at Augusta but that player would have to arrive with his very best golf in tow.

Think twice about: Martin Kaymer, Alex Noren, Brooks Koepka

3 Outright Winner

Unless you’re backing one of the leaders ahead of the final round, be very weary of leaving the each way box unchecked, especially at the US Masters. This year’s tournament sees a whole host of players in with a great chance. McIlory, Day, Johnson, Spieth, Matsuyama, Fowler, Mickelson, Scott, Rose… the list goes on. Furthermore, when it comes to golf, a winner can come from almost anywhere. Approach with caution!

4 One-side of the draw

It’s a mistake you only make once. You reach Wednesday afternoon, do your meticulous research and make your bets. What more could you have possibly done? Check the draw and the weather first. Make sure all of your bets are not playing at the same time. Changing weather conditions can have a huge impact on the result. It could be dead calm in the morning and blowing a hoolie in the afternoon. Split the risk.

5 The Brits

We’re not saying to avoid backing any of the Brits in the field. That would be silly. However, take a head-over-heart approach. Look at it objectively. You might desperately want Andy Sullivan to do the business but is he more likely than, for instance Hideki Matsuyama. Probably not.

Think twice about: Russell Knox, Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett

6 Reserve Some Funds

Avoid the temptation to spend you’re entire budget before a shot has been hit. Golf is a fickle sport – last week’s winner could be out with the washing before you have even logged on to check the scores. Keep your interest up by saving a few quid to spend a little later in the tournament. It could save your bacon!

7 Ernie Els

At 400/1 you might be thinking ‘well, he’s worth a couple of quid isn’t he?’ Mmmm. Last year, the Big Easy six putted the first green to make a card-wrecking nine. This was an attack of the yips that left most golf fans watching from behind the sofa.