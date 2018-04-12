Check out Golf Monthly's best stats from the first major of the year at Augusta National
Best Masters Stats 2018
Here we take a look at the best stats from The Masters.
Patrick Reed won his first major at Augusta and it was on the greens where he dominated.
Best Masters Stats 2018:
- Patrick Reed’s putting average of 1.44 was the lowest in the field. It was a decisive factor in him winning his maiden major title.
- Defending Champion, Sergio Garcia, famously racked up the largest score on a single hole ever at The Masters. his 8-over-par 13 on the 15th hole also condemned the Spaniard to the worst ever defence of the green jacket.
- Rickie Fowler’s score of -14 would have been good enough to win 75 of the previous 81 masters tournaments
- Charlie Hoffman’s ace at the 16th was the 20th on that hole in the tournament’s history, and the 9th since 2010
- Paul Casey was the first player to go -6 between the 11th and 15th holes since Constantino Rocca in 1997
- Silver Cup winner Doug Ghim recorded the most eagles (3). He recorded just the 6th eagle at the 18th during The Masters
- Englishman Tommy Fleetwood recorded the longest driving stats at Augusta, averaging 310 yards throughout the week. He was ahead of the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy, who were all in the top five
- McIlroy, despite his driving distance, struggled to find greens in regulation, hitting just eight during his final day 74. It marked another disappointing fourth round at Augusta for the Northern Irishman
- The 11th hole was officially the most difficult hole this year. There were just 13 birdies throughout the week, and the scoring average was 4.40
- 68-year-old Tom Watson became the oldest winner of the par-three contest. The legendary American shot six under through on the nine hole course in the traditional Wednesday opener.
- Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson led the field in Greens in Regulation, hitting 56 of 72 (77.78%)
- Bubba’s fellow two-time Masters winner Bernhard Langer led the field in driving accuracy, hitting 48 of 56 fairways for an average of 85.71%
- Of the 53 players who made the cut, Paul Casey and Phil Mickelson were last in driving accuracy with just 50% of fairways hit