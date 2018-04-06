Check out Golf Monthly's best stats from round one of the first major of the year at Augusta National. By Adam Stephens

Best Masters Stats 2018

Jordan Spieth is the current leader of the Masters by two shots after the first round. The 24 year old American, winner of the green jacket back in 2015, recorded five successive birdies on the back nine.

This the first time that he has achieved this in a major, resulting in him posting a six under par 66.

Fellow Americans Tony Finau, making his Masters debut, and Matt Kutchar are tied for second place having each carded a four under par 68. Finau’s round is made more remarkable by the fact that he dislocated his ankle the previous day after falling over celebrating a hole in one during Wednesday’s par 3 competition.

Rory Mcilory meanwhile has made a solid start to his quest to complete the career grand slam and is a shot further back, the Northern Irishman is currently one of seven players in a tie for third place overall.

It proved a tough day for defending champion Sergio Garcia however, who equalled the worst score for a hole in the tournament’s history, recording a 13 on the 15th hole. The Spaniard went on to complete a round of nine over par 81.

Do any of the first round leader’s feature prominently in the key stats that Golf Monthly has compiled?

See listed below the top player for each of the key categories during the tournament’s first round.

