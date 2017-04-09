Darren Clarke regaled the audience with some fantastic tales from his life in golf at Your Golf Travel’s annual Saturday night Masters party

Darren Clarke On Top Form at Your Golf Travel Masters Party

Darren Clarke regaled the audience with some fantastic tales from his life in golf at Your Golf Travel’s annual Saturday night US Masters party.

Clarke, the 2011 Open Champion, was taking part in a Q&A with Sky Sports Golf’s David Livingstone.

The Irishman shared his thoughts on the final round of The Masters, the Ryder Cup and his 2011 Open Championship victory, as well as taking questions from the audience.

“Obviously you have Sergio and Rosey up there, but Lee Westwood isn’t too far back. If he plays the first six holes in three under he’s right in the mix. It should be a really interesting day,” he said.

“With Lee and Rory McIlroy, it all depends what happens in the first six holes. You would expect Rose, Garcia and Spieth to not make many mistakes, so those guys will need to get on a roll early if they are to have any chance.

“But you never know what’s going to happen at Augusta. The tournament doesn’t start until the back nine on Sunday. We saw yesterday what can happen on that stretch of holes, with Rosey playing 12-18 in five-under-par.

“I also think it will help both Rose and Garcia that they are paired together, but you could say the same about Spieth and Rickie Fowler.

“I’d love to see Lee do it. He deserves a Major. Failing that, Rory, but I’d be happy if any of the Europeans won.”

Clarke also drew the prizes in the Your Golf Travel raffle, with a number of those in attendance walking away with some phenomenal gifts and experiences – a round with Darren at Portrush and a limited-edition TaylorMade Tour bag to name but two.

After that, he mingled with fans in the hospitality tent just outside the gates of Augusta National, with many getting the chance to have a photo taken and drink a pint with the Ulsterman – recently voted the professional golfers would most like to have a drink with.

It was a great evening and the icing on the cake for all those who’d travelled to The Masters with Your Golf Travel. This year, the specialist golf-travel company took more than 1,000 people to Augusta.

