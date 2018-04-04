We look back at 2017 where World No.1 Dustin Johnson withdrew from The Masters after failing to recover from a 'serious fall' on Wednesday afternoon

Do You Remember…Dustin Johnson Falls Down Stairs To Miss Masters

DJ had a bad fall down the stairs last year at Augusta and subsequently missed The Masters after hurting his back.

Here’s our article from last year…

World No.1 Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2017 Masters after failing to recover from a ‘serious fall’ in Augusta on Wednesday afternoon.

He was hopeful of playing and turned up to the practice ground an hour or so before his tee time, but he walked off the 1st tee shaking his head before hitting a single shot.

Johnson, who has won his last three PGA Tour events, slipped down the stairs at his rented house near the golf course on Wednesday afternoon.

“It sucks. I want to play. I’m playing the best golf of my life and to have a freak accident happen yesterday afternoon, it sucks really bad,” Johnson said.

“I have been worked on all morning and obviously I can take some swings, but I can’t swing full, I can’t make my normal swing and I didn’t think there was any chance I could compete.”

Augusta National was closed for the day on Wednesday shortly after 1pm as serious storms descended on the area.

