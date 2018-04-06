Fred Couples: US Masters Record

The veteran American Fred Couples is putting together another more than decent display at Augusta, but should we be surprised?

Fred Couples looks like he’ll be finishing the right side of yet another Masters cut, but what can we expect from the 58-year-old going into the weekend?

The 1992 winner has put together a fine performance so far, proving yet again that experience is key to success at Augusta.

Despite persistent back problems, his knowledge of the course and his silky swing have so far led to another strong showing, but just how impressive is his record at the year’s first Major?

Couples made his Masters debut in 1983 as a 23-year-old, finishing in a tie for 32nd. He followed that with back-to-back top-ten finishes in his next two appearances.

His strong form continued throughout the decade finishing fifth in 1988 and again in 1990 before the highlight of his career in 1992, his only Major victory.

That win will always be remembered for a stroke of good fortune at the famous 12th hole on the Sunday. He came to the tee with the lead but his shot hit the bank on the far side of Rae’s Creek.