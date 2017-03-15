2017 Masters Picks: Golf Monthly staff

Below, the members of the Golf Monthly editorial staff attempt to predict who will claim the Green Jacket with their 2017 Masters picks

Below, the members of the Golf Monthly editorial staff attempt to predict who will claim the Green Jacket with their 2017 Masters picks.

The 2017 Masters promises to be one of the most open Majors in years, with virtually all of the world’s best players heading to Augusta National in some sort of form.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, our office Masters picks reflect this. But who will be right, and, as often happens at Augusta, will someone unexpected charge through the field on Sunday afternoon?

Who knows. Until the tournament proper, all we can do is speculate…

Michael Harris, editor

Matthew Fitzpatrick: Finished T7 last year after a final-round 67. Ready to take his game to the next level.

Neil Tappin, digital editor

Jason Day: Hits it a long way, usually with a draw, and putts like a World No.1. A nailed-on contender.

Tom Clarke, senior content editor

Hideki Matsuyama: Top five in the world, has won five times and had two runner-up finishes between October 2016 and February 2017. He’s ready to break his Major duck and has had two top tens in the last two Masters.

Nick Bonfield, content editor

Justin Rose: Has made a solid start to the 2017 season, with three PGA Tour top fives already. His putting has improved and he has a very good record at Augusta – he hasn’t finished outside the top 25 since 2008.

David Taylor, content editor

Jordan Spieth: His short game seems to be getting back to near its best, he’s sorted out his ball-striking and his record over the last two Masters tournaments, barring the 12th last year, speaks for itself.

Joel Tadman, technical editor

Rory McIlroy: Finished last season in great form and if he gets over his lay-off quickly, he’s ready to complete the Major set.

Jake O’Reilly, technical writer

Adam Scott: At the time of writing in early March, the Aussie is yet to finish outside the top 15 in five starts and could excel once more in Georgia on a course he loves.

Elliott Heath, intern

Dustin Johnson: Has been inside the top six in the last two years; will be unstoppable if he drives it well.