How Can I Play Augusta National?

This is one of the most exclusive and best-known golf clubs in the world, and the host to the only Major played at the same course every year – the US Masters. But there are still several ways to get to play at Augusta:

1. Qualify for the US Masters. No, take this seriously, it may end up as your best bet. You don’t have to turn professional – the British Amateur Champion gets an automatic invitation.

2. Become a member. However the club does not accept membership applications, as membership is by invitation only.

3. Play Augusta Country Club instead. Okay, its not The Augusta, but you can still casually announce that you have ‘played golf at Augusta’. Just don’t get drawn into detail on your round. However you can talk about how you tackled Rae’s Creek as it runs across the front of the 12th green at Augusta National and the 8th green at Augusta Country Club.

4. Join Augusta Country Club. When members of Augusta National need a fourth to make up a fourball they have been known to phone Augusta CC, which neighbours their property, to see if one of their members is free to pop over.

