The greens at The Masters are among the fastest on the planet, but how fast do they run compared to the greens we play on?

How Fast Are The Greens At The Masters?

The large sloping greens at the US Masters are among the fastest on the planet, but how fast do Augusta National’s putting surfaces run compared to the greens we play on?

Well let me warn you here, there is no bulletproof answer because Augusta National has never let anyone do an official reading using a stimpmeter.

Fortunately for you, we have found the next best thing.

Related: Masters Leaderboard 2018

For decades Augusta National forbid the Georgia State Golf Association from rating the course, so in 1991 Golf Digest put together a team of USGA Course Rating experts to rate the course unofficially during the US Masters tournament.

That first unofficial rating of the championship course was 76.2, meaning a golfer with a handicap of 0 should expect to shoot four-over the course’s par of 72. In 2010 it was re-rated unofficially during the three practice rounds and had increased to 78.1, due in no small part to it being lengthened by more than 500 yards during the time that elapsed.

It was during this second assessment that the team of experienced experts provided an educated guess at the speed of the greens at The Masters.

Continues Below