How To Spot A Masters Winner

How can you spot a Masters winner? In this piece we look at some key trends from the last decade's winners and narrow the field down to just five names!

Of all four majors, the US Masters is undoubtedly the easiest to pick the winner. But how can you spot a Masters winner?

Well allow me to dive head first into the stats from the last decade of winners to reveal a few helpful points that narrow down the field that is teeing it up at Augusta National this year.

Key Trends



In Reasonable Form And Not Rusty

Since 2011, The Masters’ winner has posted a T3 or better that same calendar year, with Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwarztel all winning. Nine of the last 10 winners had also played in six or more tournaments that year, ruling the likes of Jason Day and Rory McIlroy out of this year’s picks.

Not The Defending Champion

Spieth would have got the job done last year were it not for his collapse on the 12th, but Willett’s win means nobody has defended the Green Jacket since Tiger Woods in 2001-2002. Before Woods it is only Sir Nick Faldo (1989-1990) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-1966) who have pulled off the feat.

Not Ranked World Number One

Phil Mickelson at number three in in 2010 is the highest ranked player to win in the last decade. The likes of Angel Cabrera (ranked 69th in 2009), Zach Johnson (ranked 56th in 2007) and Trevor Immelman (ranked 29th in 2008) prove there is value to be had when betting further down the field.

Not European

Willett is the only European winner since Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999, so as far as the trend book is concerned, it’s unlikely to happen again soon.



Not Aged Over 40

In the last decade all 10 winners were under 40. Mickelson and Cabrera (both 39) were the oldest, while Willett, Spieth Schwartzel and Immelmen all came in under 28-years-old

Made The Cut The Previous Year

Willett was 38th on his debut and won the next year, while Spieth followed his debut 2nd finish with a win. Watson (50th), Adam Scott (8th), Watson (38th), Schwartzel (30th), Mickelson (5th), Cabrera (25th), Immelman (55th) and Johnson (32nd) all also made cut the year before they won.

This Year’s Contenders



So who fits the profile for this year you ask? Just five names.

Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen…