Is It Time To Ditch The Masters Par 3 Contest?

The Masters Par 3 Contest returns in 2018. The Wednesday mini-tournament where the players will take to Augusta’s stunning par 3 course for what has become a Masters tradition, has been played since 1960.

All the competitors will take to the course and many will bring their wives, girlfriends, and children along for the fun.

There is a competitive element to it though. Jimmy Walker was the last winner in 2016 because sadly the 2017 edition was cancelled due to rain.

But is this contest really the best way to prepare for the season’s first major?

I recently caught up with Sky Sports’ Rich Beem, who has made five Masters appearances.

He told me about his love for the course, “It’s so immaculate you almost can’t believe it.”