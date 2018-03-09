The Masters Par 3 contest is loved by many, but is it really the best way to prepare for the season's first major?
Is It Time To Ditch The Masters Par 3 Contest?
The Masters Par 3 Contest returns in 2018. The Wednesday mini-tournament where the players will take to Augusta’s stunning par 3 course for what has become a Masters tradition, has been played since 1960.
All the competitors will take to the course and many will bring their wives, girlfriends, and children along for the fun.
There is a competitive element to it though. Jimmy Walker was the last winner in 2016 because sadly the 2017 edition was cancelled due to rain.
Related: Masters Preview: Can Another Brit Win?
But is this contest really the best way to prepare for the season’s first major?
I recently caught up with Sky Sports’ Rich Beem, who has made five Masters appearances.
Related: Masters betting tips
He told me about his love for the course, “It’s so immaculate you almost can’t believe it.”
US Masters TV Coverage 2018
Sky have the full rights, but you can…
Why Do Caddies All Wear The Same Uniform At The Masters?
Traditionally the caddies at Augusta wear the same…
10 Things You Can’t Do At Augusta National
Augusta National, annual host of the US Masters,…
“What a fun event too, you get out there and you get the families, you get kids caddying for dad and it’s really cool to see all the generations of people that are out there watching the event.”
With social media and increased TV coverage, the par 3 contest has become a slight novelty in recent times for those at home, when before it was covered in mystique.
A fun event it is, but should it really take place the day before the season’s first major?
I think not. Perhaps the par 3 contest could be the Monday curtain raiser, before all the serious stuff begins.
Is it any worse than a six hour slog in a pro-am? Maybe not, but at least the players get to practice on the course.
Let us know on our social media channels – Do you like the Masters par 3 contest?
Stay up to date with all the Masters news by following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram