Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Caddie?

One of the closest and most unusual player-caddie relationships on Tour is that of Jordan Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller. The two have worked together since 2011 and have won three major championships together including the US Masters. But Who is Jordan Spieth’s caddie? We take a look…

Many people assume, because of the apparent closeness of their relationship that Spieth and Grellar are old friends but this isn’t the case. Greller is 15 years older than Spieth and had a full time job as a teacher when he first met Jordan Spieth in 2011.

That year, Michael Greller was a high school maths teacher living and working in Seattle. He had been earning some extra money on the side by working as a caddie in his local area when Jordan Spieth came to his home town to compete in the US Junior Amateur Championship.

The two teamed up and of course, Spieth was victorious. They gelled on the course and the following year, they joined forces again when Jordan Spieth, the world’s leading amateur at the time, made the field for the 2012 US Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. When Spieth turned professional, Greller intended to take one year away from teaching to caddie, expecting his player’s progression to be more gradual than meteoric. However, half way through his first season as a professional, Spieth won the John Deere Classic becoming the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since Ralph Guldahl in 1931.

By this point, Jordan Spieth was becoming the most promising player in world golf. He was making his way within the professional ranks with an inexperienced caddie who had never worked on Tour, let alone with a top player before. Credit to Spieth, he knew how good his bag-man was for him and Greller has remained by Spieth’s side throughout his career.

In 2015, Spieth won consecutive majors at the US Masters and the US Open. Importantly, the latter was played at Chambers Bay near Washington, somewhere Greller knew well. Not only had Greller caddied there but he also married his wife Ellie, there.

Spieth’s incredible 2015 season made Greller a very wealthy man. It is reported that while his employer made $22 million in prize money and Fed Ex Cup bonuses, Michael Greller’s cut would have been around $2 million.