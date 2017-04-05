Justin Thomas Gets Augusta Advice From Spieth, Woods and Nicklaus

World number 7 Justin Thomas speaks on the advice he's got from his close friend Jordan Spieth as well as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus
The US Masters is very nearly upon us,… Check out who we think we be wearing… Sky have the full rights, but you can… Justin Thomas has won three times on the PGA Tour in the 2016/17 season and has reached a career-high seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking.
US Masters Tee Times Round 1 and 2 – Rory and Rahm Together
US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2017
How To Watch The Masters
The US Masters is very nearly upon us,…
Check out who we think we be wearing…
Sky have the full rights, but you can…
Justin Thomas has won three times on the PGA Tour in the 2016/17 season and has reached a career-high seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking.