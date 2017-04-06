The Englishman's new sponsor has put a £2m price tag on the Green Jacket

Lee Westwood To Pocket £2m For Masters Win

Lee Westwood is aiming for US Masters glory when he tees off at Augusta later today and Flannels, the luxury fashion retailer, has placed a £2 million price tag on the tournament’s famous Green Jacket.

Should Westwood, who was recently announced as a Flannels ambassador, emerge triumphant on Sunday, the 23-time European Tour winner will land a massive £2 million bonus courtesy of the fashion retailer after it agreed to renew a unique deal put in place by the Englishman’s previous sponsor.

The agreement stipulates that the Englishman is entitled to scoop £2 million for a major championship victory and if he does emulate fellow Englishman Danny Willett, it will be rich reward for a player who finished as runner-up in 2010 and 2016.

Despite the pending payout, Westwood’s new sponsors claim they will be the first to toast his success should he pull on the famous green jacket this Sunday evening and, in the process, net the £2 million windfall.

