The Masters is the first big betting tournament of the year in golf but with that mantle comes a host of pitfalls to be navigated. Tom Clarke picks 4 masters bets to avoid ahead of the 2017 tournament

4 Masters Bets To Avoid

When it comes to the US Masters and especially betting on the first Major of the season, there are largely speaking, two paths to choose from. You can go down the ‘horses for courses’ route and opt for tried and tested Augusta specialists such as Jordan Spieth or Adam Scott. Alternatively your option is to plump for players in form – those who are brining a rich vein of golf to the most famous layout in the game.

Related: US Masters Golf Betting Tips

This year, with so many of the world’s best playing well in the build up, there is real value elsewhere to be had. If you can pinpoint the outsider to contend you’ll be richly rewarded. But Augusta betting is a fickle mistress and for every likely winner, there’s a loser to avoid. Here are 4 Masters Bets to avoid, the names we think you should tiptoe past as you prepare to place your bets!

Related: How To Spot A Masters Winner

Jon Rahm 20/1

The Spaniard is everyone’s favourite player at the moment – he has shot up the world rankings and is playing some great golf (4 top 5s in last 5 events) however be aware! This will be his first appearance at the US Masters and there has not been a first time winner since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. So for that reason stay well clear.

Patrick Reed 50/1

The American is simply having an average season, one top 10 from 10 events played and that was at the Hero World Challenge. He appears to be having a lengthy hangover after his Ryder Cup heroics. He has a best finish of 22nd at Augusta and I do not expect him to do better than that this year.

Branden Grace 80/1

The American is simply having an average season, one top 10 from 10 events played and that was at the Hero World Challenge. He appears to be having a lengthy hangover after his Ryder Cup heroics. He has a best finish of 22nd at Augusta and I do not expect him to do better than that this year.

Martin Kaymer 125/1

If you are thinking, wow that seems very long odds for someone who has won a US Open and US PGA Championship. Don’t be fooled. Although he is having a pretty decent year with a couple of top 5 finishes he really seems to struggle with Augusta. When he was World Number One back in 2011 he missed the Masters cut that year, and vowed to change his game so he could compete there. It hasn’t worked. His best finish has been 31st, and since 2011 he has never consistently captured the form that saw him soar to the top of the world.