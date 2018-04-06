Every year TV viewers around the world ask the same question: Why can’t I watch the start of The Masters?

Why does The Masters live coverage start so late?

As the early starters get under way at The Masters each year, viewers across the globe share in the same frustration as they remember the limited TV coverage on offer.

As sports fans we’ve become increasingly used to around-the-clock coverage of every major event in the calendar. Whether it be cameras in changing rooms or mic’d up referees, there seems to be no part of the match-day experience that’s off limits these days.

So why does the most keenly anticipated golf tournament of the year buck this trend? The answer lies in the mysterious and secretive corridors of Augusta National.

The club is well known for its strict control of everything surrounding the tournament – whether it be not allowing fans (or should I say patrons) to wear baseball caps backwards or the use of mobile phones – and TV coverage is no different.

These rules have helped to foster an air of exclusivity around the event which only adds to the excitement and anticipation The Masters always generates.