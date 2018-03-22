With seven of the last eight Majors being won by first-time Major champions, we look at who is most likely to continue the trend at The Masters this year.... by Lewis Blain

Potential First-Time Major Champions At Augusta

Last year’s Masters saw Sergio Garcia finally break his major duck with a playoff victory over Justin Rose.

Augusta National is often the location for many players looking to open their account in the majors – since 2007, eight winners have indeed been first-time major winners.

So who could join the likes of Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson and Adam Scott?

Tommy Fleetwood



Fleetwood could top off a breakthrough 2017 by winning his first major at Augusta. He’s won three times in the past year, recording countless top tens including a tie for fourth at the US Open. His form has seen him move into the top-15 in the world. Last year was his first time around Augusta National so he can be forgiven for missing the cut. He comes here this year with knowledge of the course on top of his red-hot form.

Paul Casey

Another Englishman who could join Sir Nick Faldo and Danny Willett as the only two English winners at Augusta is Paul Casey. The 40-year-old finally won for the first time since 2014 by winning the Valspar Championship in early March. He is somewhat ‘Mr Consistent’ on the PGA Tour having recorded 34 top-25 finishes in 49 competitions. Now he has finally won again it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him keep the ball rolling with another victory at a course where he has finished 6th-T4th-T6th in the last three years.

Rickie Fowler

‘When will Rickie win?’ is a question that is asked every time the majors come around. Ever since a flurry of top fives at all four majors in 2014, the 29-year-old has been seen as a future major champion. He’s currently the world number eight after some fine performances in the last six months, including a win at the Hero World Challenge and a pair runner-ups at the OHL Classic and the BMW Championship. He had a share for the lead half way through the 2017 tournaments so he could go one further this time round.

Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau would be a shock winner of The Masters – or would he? It is a Ryder Cup year and after finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational he rose from 56th to 15th in the Team USA Ryder Cup points standings to throw his name into the conversation. The Californian won the John Deere Classic in July – a feat that former Masters champions Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson have accomplished. In 2016, he was the low-amateur after finishing T21, some five shots off the next amateur. Could the 24-year-old be next?

Marc Leishman

An Aussie has won The Masters before – Adam Scott in 2013. Leishman has the pedigree of a major winner and has finished inside the top 20 in all four, including a tie for fourth here in 2013 and a runners-up spot at The Open in 2015. He’s recorded a couple of top tens already this year and won twice on the PGA Tour during 2017. His form in recent majors will put him in good stead also, a T6 at The Open and a T13 at the USPGA Championship.