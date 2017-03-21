Five-time Masters competitor and 2002 USPGA Champion Rich Beem tells Golf Monthly why he loves Augusta National's Par 3 course

Rich Beem On The ‘Immaculate’ Masters Par 3 Course

Five-time US Masters competitor and 2002 USPGA Champion Rich Beem is making the trip to Augusta National this year as part of the Sky Sports team.

Beem is certainly looking forward to the season’s first major, telling us “I can’t think of a better place to be for about a week to hang out if you’re a golf geek like I am. It’s just spectacular.”

The American won’t be taking his clubs this time though, as the rules regarding the Par 3 competition’s entry criteria have changed.

Related: Smaller field for 2017 Masters Par 3 contest

We recently caught up with Beemer who expressed his love for Augusta National’s beautiful par 3 course.

“It’s so immaculate you almost can’t believe it,” he said.

“It’s basically the same mowing heights when it comes to the tee boxes and greens as you’d have on the tournament course.

Related: David Cannon: My best Masters pictures

“It truly is remarkable how perfect condition they get the par 3 course in as they get the tournament course in.

The story of the 2016 Masters:

“It truly is a sight to behold and the par 3 course is just extraordinary.

“What a fun event too, you get out there and you get the families, you get kids caddying for dad and it’s really cool to see all the generations of people that are out there watching the event.

Related: 2017 Masters Picks: Golf Monthly staff

“What a great way to decompress right before you have four days of nothing but stress and pressure on you at all times.”

The Masters takes place from 6-9th April, with the par 3 contest taking place on Wednesday 5th April.

Sky Sports Golf‘s live offering in 2017 includes the Majors, the PGA and European Tours, women’s golf including all five Majors, the Solheim Cup and much more.