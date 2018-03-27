Sky Sports Golf commentator Nick Dougherty gives us his thoughts on the 2018 Masters and predicts who will go well around Augusta National.

Sky Sports Golf’s Nick Dougherty: My Masters Picks

We recently visited Sky’s HQ in West London to chat to the Golf team about this year’s highly anticipated US Masters.

Commentator Nick Dougherty gives us his tips and thoughts ahead of Augusta…

Favourite

I don’t think I can remember a Masters which has been more open. You could say about 15 names and go yeah absolutely.

If I had to pick one, I would go for Dustin Johnson.

Related: US Masters betting tips 2018

DJ’s driving is a given, it will be there, which means he will have lots of wedges, because it is relatively generous off the tee and we know how good his wedges are now.

Behind the scenes at Sky Sports Golf:

It really comes down to putting. You don’t get to do what he has done over the last year or two without being a good putter.

I think the golf course suits him in terms of the shape as well, to be able to draw the ball like he does. Obviously you can win with a fade but there are a lot of holes that suit the way he hits the ball.

In terms of his confidence level, the way he plays and the skillset he has, it is great for Augusta National. But it will come down to the putting and making sure he has a bungalow. It is hard to look past him.

He may not be the world number one when we get there but I just think his golf game suits it. I think he will be coming into the right form at that stage and he does have runs, you know a month or so when he’s really hot. I have a feeling that’s going to be his time.

With the others, I want to say Rory McIlroy but I think he needs to tidy up his wedge play and putting if he wants to have a chance, you can’t putt badly at Augusta.

I don’t think Jordan Spieth is playing or putting well enough. I can’t believe I am saying that, two years ago to say that would be the most ridiculous statement. We all know what he is capable of but he isn’t jumping out to me.

Justin Thomas will have a great chance. He’s an all-rounder but I don’t think he will be able to keep up a winning run.

British Contingent

Tommy Fleetwood‘s all round game is very good. He drives it very well, controls it well and that is important around Augusta.

If not more so because the misses around there tend to be short long, which are costly, you think about the par-5s, the par-3 12th is a great example. Left-right they are big, you know you can still miss them. For instance the 6th green is tucked away in the tier on the left, you miss that and you miss the tier you’ll end up miles away.

Also if you’re short to that by 7 or 8 feet then it rolls down to the front and you make a 5.

Distance control is super important, which is why I am concerned about Rory. I would rather take Tommy, he will be in there with a good chance to win.

Continues below